Debugging warnings when cloning a Sanity repo on a new computer

Last updated: Jun 6, 2020
Could someone help me debug why I may be getting these warnings. I just cloned a sanity repo I had on github after moving to a new computer, the project seems to run but has these warnings
Warning in ./node_modules/moment/locale/en-SG.js
There are multiple modules with names that only differ in casing.
This can lead to unexpected behavior when compiling on a filesystem with other case-semantic.
Use equal casing. Compare these module identifiers:
* /home/anders/sites/absolute-hardwood-sanity/node_modules/moment/locale/en-SG.js
    Used by 2 module(s), i. e.
    /home/anders/sites/absolute-hardwood-sanity/node_modules/moment/locale /en|nb/
* /home/anders/sites/absolute-hardwood-sanity/node_modules/moment/locale/en-sg.js
    Used by 2 module(s), i. e.
    /home/anders/sites/absolute-hardwood-sanity/node_modules/moment/locale /en|nb/
 @ ./node_modules/moment/locale/en-SG.js
 @ ./node_modules/moment/locale en|nb
 @ ./node_modules/moment/moment.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/form-builder/lib/inputs/DateInputs/DateInput.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/form-builder/lib/inputs/DateInputs/index.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/form-builder/lib/sanity/inputResolver/defaultInputs.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/form-builder/lib/sanity/inputResolver/inputResolver.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/form-builder/lib/sanity/SanityFormBuilderContext.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/form-builder/lib/sanity (part:@sanity/form-builder)
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/components/BrokenReferences.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/utils/withInitialValue.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/pane/DocumentPaneProvider.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/pane/Pane.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/DeskToolPanes.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/DeskTool.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/tool.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/vision/lib/VisionTool.js (all:part:@sanity/base/tool)
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/defaultLayoutRouter.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/components/DefaultLayoutContainer.js (part:@sanity/base/root)
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/components/SanityRoot.js (part:@sanity/base/sanity-root)
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js
 @ multi ./node_modules/normalize.css/normalize.css ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js
Jun 6, 2020, 2:15 AM
If it's a problem with 
moment
, then try to just delete 
node_modules
 (
rm -rf node_modules
), and then rerun 
npm install

and/or 
npm update
Any luck with that?
Jun 6, 2020, 2:55 AM
I was using node 12.18.0 on this machine. On the other machine I was using node 14.4.0 which is where it was running fine before, so I changed my node version and deleted node modules reran 
npm i
and it is working now. Thanks
Jun 6, 2020, 1:27 PM

