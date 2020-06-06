Debugging warnings when cloning a Sanity repo on a new computer

Clean Next.js + Sanity app - Template
Featured contribution
Official(made by Sanity team)
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.
Get more help in the community Slack
|Topic
|Categories
|Featured
|Replies
|Last Updated
|Hello, Does anyone know what I could've done to result in these? I suspect it's something with the packages being installed...
|Not featured
|Jan 20, 2021
|I’ve been trying to create a new permissions document. I tried using sanity exec But I get the error: ClientError: The mutation(s)...
|Not featured
|Sep 9, 2020
|Having an issue with `npm run graphql-deploy` throwing an error: Forbidden - Project user “pGJU8tBOF” does not have any...
|Not featured
|Jan 4, 2021
|Error: You must login first - run "sanity login" at Object.apiClient
|Not featured
|Sep 20, 2020
|Is a Sanity Dataset is like a Database or like a Table?
|Not featured
|Apr 18, 2020
|Next.js E-commerce Example Issue - UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Error: Option requires argument: --port
|Not featured
|Jan 25, 2021
|404 When Hosting Sanity on Netlify
|Not featured
|Nov 17, 2021
|Troubleshooting - Upgraded Studio Not Working
|Not featured
|May 2, 2021
|npm run start - Can't Login
|Not featured
|Mar 5, 2022
|.Env.Local File Configuration not working with Next.js Application
|Not featured
|Jul 9, 2021
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Blog with Built-in Content Editing