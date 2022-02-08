S.editor()

import userStore from "part:@sanity/base/user"; import defaultResolve, { UnpublishAction, DuplicateAction, DeleteAction, } from "part:@sanity/base/document-actions"; const documentActions = (props) => { return props.type === "navigation" || props.type === "general" || props.type === "featured" || props.type === "promo" || props.type === "cookie" || props.type === "friends" ? [ ...defaultResolve(props).filter( (action) => action !== UnpublishAction && action !== DuplicateAction && action !== DeleteAction ), ] : [...defaultResolve(props)]; }; export default documentActions;

Maybe a noobie question, but what is the difference betweenandI have created a settings document parent type with nested settings menu. But I want to disable the possibility to make it visible as a singular type instead of a document which can be repeated like posts, articles blogs etc. How can I prevent these pages from being deleted, unpublished?I have a custom "*documentActions*" but it's kinda ugly, wondering if you build the menu with ListItems if there is a property out of the box to disable deletion, unpublish, for these settings pages.My code.. but wondering if there is a cleaner way