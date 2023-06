Difficulty creating a Dashboard Widget in Sanity

Not found: “cats2”

Make sure your sanity.json file mentions such a widget and that it’s an implementation of part:@sanity/dashboard/widget .

sanity.json

sanity.json

{ "parts": [ { "name": "part:@sanity/dashboard/widget/cats2", "implements": "part:@sanity/dashboard/widget", "path": "index.js" } ] }

dashboardConfig.js

{ name: 'cats2' },

Hi. I’m having difficulties creating my first Dashboard Widget using the process described in the Sanity documentation — https://www.sanity.io/docs/creating-your-own-widget I have been able to install all the reference widgets like dashboard-widget-cats and dashboard-widget-document-list with no problem or issues, but when I create my new widget using the cats one as baseline, I went through all the steps of renaming, but I still get the error of:My roothas “cats2" noted in the “plugins” area.My plugin(located in plugins/cats2/) has the following:Myhas this cited for my widget:I just can’t figure out if there is another place that “cats2” will need to be noted. Or any other place that I would need to allow for customs widgets? Any help would be super appreciated. Thanks!