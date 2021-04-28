Discussing Sentry integration in Sanity Studio and possible solutions

schema.js

parts

sanity.json

part:@sanity/base/schema

Hi User, sorry about missing your earlier question. Unfortunately, I've only seen a single Sentry integration on a Sanity project, so there's not too much to go on.However, I know they struggled with finding an entry point that was sufficiently early in the app lifecycle. In the end they placed the Sentry code as first import in theirfile. They then ensured that the schema part came first in thearray of theirfile - the one namedDoes this help at all in getting started? Do let me know if you have specific questions about the integration - I could try reaching out to the project mentioned above.