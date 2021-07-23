🤔

{"id":"myCollaboratorsId", "name":"myCollaborator", "email":"myCollaborator@domain", "profileImage":null, "roles":[]}

{"id": "myId", "name":"myself", "email":"myself@domain", "profileImage":null, "role":"administrator" ,"roles":[{"name": "administrator", "title": "Administrator", "description": "Read and write access to all datasets, with full access to all project settings."}]}

Hello! I've run into a problem which I can't really explain except from misunderstanding something.I'm currently developing a next.js/sanity based portfolio (on the free plan), up until now alone. Ive got everything working - from vercel deploys to live preview. Now i wanted to Invite a friend (also as administrator) to that sanity project, helping me filling in some content (and flexing that sweet live preview, of course). But no matter what, when trying to access the deployed studio he gets a "Unauthorized" when logging in. I checked the network tab, and saw that thecookie is quite different for him than for me. His:wheras mine looks like this:In the sanity management console we appear to have the exact same roles though. I don't understand why his roles are essentially non-existant. Any Ideas what's the issue here? I feel like I'm missing something obvious. Thanks in advance!