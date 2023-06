πŸ‘‹

import sanityClient from '@sanity/client'

sanity.js

npm install nuxt-sanity

πŸ™‚

Hi, I'm on a project with Sanity + Nuxt. I configured it withinand it works. Now I see this doc https://nuxt-sanity.netlify.app/#what-is-sanity and I'm wondering if it's the same or I ratherAnd in that case: will it overwrite, live with it, or create a conflict with the previous config? I may just try... however if someone already has experience with it ...Thank you for any tip!