I'm getting the same problem. Both offline and online. I'm using the sanity.io/create based project for Gridsome (but also cross tested it with the gatsby one) on Netlify and it worked before. Both netlify and local cors are added on the sanity projects.Had this problem for several hours yesterday already and it reappeared today. Both days it seemed to happen in the afternoon CEST / start of office hours PDT and remained like this for hours (yesterday until after midnight).Is there any way to debug this?Is this potentially an issue in the studio as present in the sanity.io/create or an api endpoint thing?Asking because cli operations like deploying graphql works