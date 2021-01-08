😄

It's a great philosophical debateBy using what we call the Portable Text specification, you can translate custom code in the editor to frontends of all sorts. I've got a studio that powers an email newsletter and blog via different rendering methods (one goes straight to HTML for newsletters and one goes to MD for 11ty, and I could also go straight to React components or Vue, if necessary).It definitely adds a little bit of overhead and has a learning curve, but in the end can make your content super flexible.That being said, if you like Markdown, there's a Plugin that gives you a native markdown field:Also, our friends at Netlify wrote this post about using MDX with Sanity last month:We love flexibility