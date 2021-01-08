Discussion about fetching posts from Sanity and the issue with the request syntax.
C
I tried fetching my posts from sanity but got this error,Pls how do i fix it
Jan 7, 2021, 3:27 PM
C
Hey User! can you post the code your using to do the fetch of your data? Looks like there's something slightly off with the request syntax based on the error
Jan 7, 2021, 3:40 PM
C
Yes sir,Just that am not with my system right now,
Will do that before the next hour
Jan 7, 2021, 4:37 PM
C
User your correct,I already saw where i was off and have fixed it.
Thanks for your reply
Jan 7, 2021, 8:46 PM
C
Awesome! Glad you're making progress!
Jan 7, 2021, 8:47 PM
C
Yes bro,But i have a question,
Dont u think the body of the post in sanity should have been a markdown?
Jan 7, 2021, 8:50 PM
C
All the headless css i worked with,They were all markdowns and i used the dangerouslySetInnerhtml,
Bt dis one isnt, and its making the body of my post to go off my screen
Jan 7, 2021, 8:54 PM
C
It's a great philosophical debate 😄
By using what we call the Portable Text specification, you can translate custom code in the editor to frontends of all sorts. I've got a studio that powers an email newsletter and blog via different rendering methods (one goes straight to HTML for newsletters and one goes to MD for 11ty, and I could also go straight to React components or Vue, if necessary).
It definitely adds a little bit of overhead and has a learning curve, but in the end can make your content super flexible.
That being said, if you like Markdown, there's a Plugin that gives you a native markdown field:
https://www.sanity.io/plugins/sanity-plugin-markdown
Also, our friends at Netlify wrote this post about using MDX with Sanity last month:
https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2020/12/mdx-stored-sanity-next-js-website/
We love flexibility
😄
Jan 7, 2021, 8:55 PM
C
Cms i mean not css
Jan 7, 2021, 8:55 PM
C
so what you can do is use this package to convert the rich text to markdown: https://github.com/sanity-io/block-content-to-markdown
or straight to a react component:
https://github.com/sanity-io/block-content-to-react
or straight to a react component:
Jan 7, 2021, 8:56 PM
C
But there's not necessarily anything wrong with grabbing that Markdown plugin and just using markdown, too
Jan 7, 2021, 8:57 PM
C
User,Am running sanity install markdown in my studio folder,
Bt its giving me an error and saying
Package.json: name contains illegal characters
Bt its giving me an error and saying
Jan 7, 2021, 9:18 PM
C
can you send the full error? Might be an issue in your package.json or might be an issue in the plugin
Jan 7, 2021, 9:45 PM
C
Thats it
Jan 7, 2021, 10:27 PM
C
If you have this on GitHub or something similar, can you send me a link to it? There's something wrong in your package.json. If you don't have it in GitHub, copy/paste your package.json into chat here
Jan 8, 2021, 1:59 PM
