Discussion about multi-tenancy CMS solution and custom access control in Sanity

14 replies
Last updated: Sep 24, 2021
Hi! Been very happily using Sanity for quite a while now for a few different projects, so first up congratz on an awesome service! These days, I'm on a relatively large project with a lot of external partners, and down the line we will need to have a multi-tenancy CMS solution.. I've heard rumours that this is something that you guys are working on, however it would be nice to get some more info on the expected timeline, and how it would generally work, both in a technical and pricing model perspective 🙂
user Y
Sep 24, 2021, 9:51 AM
Cool, and awesome to hear!
Could you elaborate with what you mean by “multi-tenancy” in this case?
Sep 24, 2021, 9:54 AM
Basically, we have a multi-tenant ecommerce platform.. Our own internal needs are creating/managing article pages &amp; various global content.. At the same time, the vendors on the platform have many of the similiar needs, like making their own article pages/blogs, etc etc... Basically what we would love is giving the vendors access to a "scoped down" instance of Sanity Studio, where they can only see &amp; manage content that they own 🙂
Sep 24, 2021, 9:59 AM
You can totally do that already, and you can cut it different ways.
Sep 24, 2021, 10:00 AM
Aha! Now that I look at the enterprise tier, I can see that custom access control is in fact in place 🙈 😅
Sep 24, 2021, 10:02 AM
You can have as many studios as you want connected to the same project/dataset, configured differently. With custom roles you can also set up granular permissions to prevent accidental access etc
Sep 24, 2021, 10:02 AM
Sep 24, 2021, 10:02 AM
Yes, I was just not aware of those enterprise-only features, I've just stuck to the lower tiers earlier and I've never seen mention of it in those contexts, so I just assumed it wasn't launched yet 😅
Sep 24, 2021, 10:04 AM
You can even configure the studio to return different document lists based on who’s logged in
Sep 24, 2021, 10:04 AM
Also, a colleague of mine attended a seminar with you guys only a few weeks ago, and when asked with the possibility of a multi-tenancy setup like I described, your rep supposedly responded that it is a work-in-progress, but I guess a lot got lost in translation before that reached me
Sep 24, 2021, 10:05 AM
“Multi-tenancy” can mean different things I suspect. We always had fine-grained custom access control, but we have done work on making it better and more accessible
Sep 24, 2021, 10:06 AM
