user Y

Hi! Been very happily using Sanity for quite a while now for a few different projects, so first up congratz on an awesome service! These days, I'm on a relatively large project with a lot of external partners, and down the line we will need to have a multi-tenancy CMS solution.. I've heard rumours that this is something that you guys are working on, however it would be nice to get some more info on the expected timeline, and how it would generally work, both in a technical and pricing model perspective