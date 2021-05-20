Discussion about reordering posts in Sanity admin panel

Hello all, I have whats potentially a dumb question but a client has asked if there is a way for them to easily reorder their posts in the admin panel of Sanity.

They are thinking of the ability to drag and drop items in section like the screenshot attached to whatever order they want, so dragging the post at the bottom to be the one at the top, so an easy to use sort order feature.



Was just wondering what the easiest way of doing this for them might be?



Thanks as always!

