{ ops: [ { insert: "text", attributes: { bold: true } }, { insert: " and more text

..." }, { insert: "and still more", attributes: { link: "<https://somelink.com|https://somelink.com>", target: "_blank" } }, { insert: "

", attributes: { paragraph: true } }, { insert: { image: "<https://imagelink.com|https://imagelink.com>" }, attributes: { b: true, c: 100, d: "data" } } ] }

[ { _type: "block", style: "normal", children: [ { _type: "span", text: "text", marks: ["bold"] }, { _type: "span", text: " and more text

...", marks: [] }, { _type: "span", text: "and still more", marks: ["random1"] } ], markDefs: [ { _key: "random1", _type: "link", href: "<https://somelink.com|https://somelink.com>", target: "_blank" } ] }, { _type: "image", src: "<https://imagelink.com|https://imagelink.com>", b: true, c: 100, d: "data" } ]

I've given a brief example of both formats that depicts custom blocks and custom inline text along with plain and formatted text.Delta:Portable Text:As you can see, deltas seem to have the advantage when it comes to the availability of attributes. However, portable text does do a better job of handling block styles (it is much easier to enforce block styles when a block must exist for children to be attached, whereas a new line could easily be forgotten).I do wonder if there is a way to combine the benefits of both specs, though I think there is certainly something to be said about the readability and parseability of deltas as compared to portable text. The fact that it is one dimensional as compared to the two dimensions created by block-children pairs helps.