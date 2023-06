{ "type": "doc", "content": [ { "type": "paragraph", "content": [ { "type": "text", "text": "This is the " }, { "type": "text", "marks": [ { "type": "strong" } ], "text": "first" }, { "type": "text", "text": " sentence in the " }, { "type": "text", "marks": [ { "type": "em" } ], "text": "first" }, { "type": "text", "text": " paragraph." } ] }, { "type": "paragraph", "content": [ { "type": "text", "text": "This is the second paragraph." } ] } ] }

I've worked with prosemirror before and found it slightly easier to read and serialise than portable text. Here's a sample:To me one of the main issues i've encountered with serialising portable text is the inconsistencies in storingand. I don't see the benefit of storing "default" marks as strings, and "custom" marks as references to an array in an outer scope. The inconsistency here is that what portable text defines as "default marks" are specific semantic references to html, and require special handling when working with custom serialisers. There's a similar issue opened here on the nomenclature of styles , which also heavily relies on references to html, all of which doesn't align with the goal of creating an "agnostic abstraction of rich text". Prosemirror's document model is more consistent in the sense that all marks are stored as objects with a type key without any reference to a specific implementation, because ideally the format could be used in a context where HTML is not used at all. Lastly, the fact that the spec has not been revised in almost 4 years is also something to consider when comparing different formats.