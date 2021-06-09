a) I think if you look at the general uptime for cloud hosted services, and the cost of driving your own hosting, the numbers will often talk for themselves (of course, this depends on what you're really doing).



b) There are no plans of making a self-hosted version of Sanity (because, it's designed to be a globally scaleable real-time content platform). It's like Stripe is probably not planning on making a self-hosted Stripe. But that being said, You are always one export away from getting all of your content as JSON along your assets. And by having structured content, it should by definition be portable and possible to migrate into another system without too much friction (granted, there are probably structures you can do with Sanity that can't be easily expressed in other systems).