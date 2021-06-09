Discussion on cloud hosting reliability and Sanity.io's hosting options
8 replies
Last updated: Jun 9, 2021
H
Good afternoon all,
I wanted to get some feedback off the back of today's events with Fastly CDN going down (
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-57399628 ) and causing disruptions across the globe.
I have a client I am trying to convince to head down the route of using Sanity... however they are already not too keen on cloud hosting. I like cloud hosting personally and can boast the benefits all day.
I guess what I'm getting at is how:
a) I will reassure them that cloud hosting is much safer and has less down time
b) is there scope to host your own data with Sanity if they are bullish on the issue
Feedback welcome
Regards
User
Jun 8, 2021, 12:54 PM
a) I think if you look at the general uptime for cloud hosted services, and the cost of driving your own hosting, the numbers will often talk for themselves (of course, this depends on what you're really doing).
b) There are no plans of making a self-hosted version of Sanity (because, it's designed to be a globally scaleable real-time content platform). It's like Stripe is probably not planning on making a self-hosted Stripe. But that being said, You are always one export away from getting all of your content as JSON along your assets. And by having structured content, it should by definition be portable and possible to migrate into another system without too much friction (granted, there are probably structures you can do with Sanity that can't be easily expressed in other systems).
There are no plans of making a self-hosted version of Sanity (because, it's designed to be a globally scaleable real-time content platform). It's like Stripe is probably not planning on making a self-hosted Stripe. But that being said, You are always one export away from getting all of your content as JSON along your assets. And by having structured content, it should by definition be portable and possible to migrate into another system without too much friction (granted, there are probably structures you can do with Sanity that can't be easily expressed in other systems).
Jun 8, 2021, 1:01 PM
C
You might also ask them what their plans are for doing all the hard work a professional CDN does to minimize the length and severity of an outage. There’s so much work that goes unseen, and if your business isn’t hosting servers, why would you choose to make it a thing that your business also now critically depends on? We don’t see a flaw in cars requiring a safety related recall, and then decide to build our own cars right? We know very well we aren’t going to make that problem any better 😄
Jun 8, 2021, 1:49 PM
C
AWS loves to say they do the “undifferentiated heavy lifting” and it’s what all big hosting providers and CDN’s do. That work does nothing for your core business and they can do it far better.
Jun 8, 2021, 1:51 PM
H
user MI think you've made some great points here. I would completely agree with you. I think sometimes these decisions that people make are purely selfish and all about personal politics. "Why should a handful of big companies hold all the data?"... etc etc. it's tiresome and as you point out they couldn't possibly do it better themselves. I know their answer is to go down the route of a self hosted site developed on a bloated PHP platform which they don't have skills within the team to deal with. I'm just going to give it the hard sell in the near future
Jun 8, 2021, 4:28 PM
H
Thanks for the input guys
Jun 8, 2021, 4:28 PM
C
charge extra for “custom infrastructure integration” 😂
Jun 8, 2021, 4:34 PM
C
The deets are coming out, but this is why you pay someone else to do this. Under and hour to fix a global outage. Can you do that in your self-hosted server when someone “trivially” updates a system dependency that stops mysql from starting properly (etc, etc, etc)? https://twitter.com/User/status/1402627116559077386
Jun 9, 2021, 2:05 PM
H
👍 I will certainly use this as ammo! Thanks bud
Jun 9, 2021, 2:07 PM
