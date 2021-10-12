*[type == 'content'] { ..., "children": *[_type == 'content' && references(^.^._id)] { ..., children[]-> } }

Hello there, I have a child->parent hierarchy reference setup and I would like to create some sort of href variable for the hierarchy. Let’s say that you have the root parent called “Root” which has one child and one grand child. The href for the root page would then be “root” say. Its child would have have “root/child” as href, and finally the grand child “root/child/grandchild”. I have a groq query similar to this:How would I add a “href” variable to this query that would be based on its parent document?