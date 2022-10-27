{ title: "Category", name: "category", description: "High level category of the article (FBS or FCS)", type: "string", options: { list: [ { title: "FCS", value: "FCS", }, { title: "FBS", value: "FBS", }, ], layout: "radio", // <-- defaults to 'dropdown' }, validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), }, { title: "Subcategory", name: "subcategory", description: "What subcategory does this article belong to? Could be a conference, a team, etc.", type: "reference", to: [{ type: "category" }], options: { filter: "defined(parent)" }, },

What is the best way to get only categories that are currently used? I have a category document that looks like the code snippet and then is used in my post document like soI grab the categories to create a sitemap of them. However, I don't want to grab any that don't have articles under them (if that makes sense)