*[_type == 'movie']{...}

*[_type == 'movie']{name, rating}

The way GROQ works is all about projections. Here are examples that may help:Here is a projection that asks for all defined fields on a GROQ query for all moviesLet's say I don't want all of them, I just want the name of the movie and its rating.Great, that's solved. However, rating is not a required field, so it sometimes is not set. What should GROQ do? If rating is a string, it could give an empty string. Or maybe if rating is a number, it could be a -1. Based on the type and what you want, there would be all sorts of defaults. To get around this, GROQ has decided that it will unset the property if it is not set.BUT, and here's the key, your query has asked to return the rating. So GROQ wants to honor this request, and has decided to return null on all unset values.