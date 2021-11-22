slug

Client

Project

source

source: (doc) => { /* find the title of Clients who reference this Project */ const query = `*[_type=="client" && references("${doc._id}")]{title}` return sanityClient.fetch(query).then((results) => { const client = results[0].title return `${client}-${doc.title}` }) }

title

Hi - so, by design thefield is required to be unique among documents of its type. If you wanted to make sure that information about the referencingwas automatically included in the slug of ayou could put this function in theoption for the slug field......but I don't think it's a good idea. It works, but it adds dependencies and chances for race conditions. (When you click the slug'sbutton you toggle the draft status of the document, and you would have to make sure to click "Publish" before you generate again. If you change a Client'sthe related slugs would stop matching the pattern until you generated again, unless you went crazy and wrote a webhook to go in and regenerate it...) you get the picture, it's a rabbit hole!