Hi chrish - there are a lot of approaches that could work and I am sure I am missing one or more, but here's my opinion on the simplest approach:andexist as documents • Each uses the defaultoption to maintain the uniqueness of their slug among documents of their type. •has a field calledthat is an array of references to existing projects. • Your front end will have the task of building urls likeand those urls will always be unique by virtue of the fact that they are pulling unique pairs of clients and projects. In this way the "nesting" exists in the front end, but in Sanity, they are not nested in any way beyond the fact that adocument can reference any number ofdocuments. If you need to guarantee that every slug in your dataset is unique among all types, there is a function for that as an example in the docs:Beyond that, if you wanted to make yourslugs contain data fromthat reference them, I think you might be able to do that using some custom functions, (that would have existing documents of other types as a dependency) but it might add complexity you don't need: https://www.sanity.io/docs/slug-type#e1531d9d041b