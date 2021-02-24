Although I still don’t understand why this isn’t enough? https://nextjs.org/docs/routing/dynamic-routes#optional-catch-all-routes

getStaticPaths

I actually went with something totally different. I’m using the rewrites in the next.js config to redirect all requests to this one page.Unless I’m missing something, I believe the catch all routes still requires you to write aimplementation. For more context, the page I’m writing is an order tracking page where there are thousands of orders. Even with ISR, pre-rendering those pages is not worth it so instead I’d rather client-side render them.To make matters worse, the endpoint to get the order can take around 1-2 seconds so I’d rather not use traditional SSR. I’d rather show a CSR page first and asynchronously load the order info with a loading spinner.I could achieve that with ISR and a fallback but I don’t really need to cache the results of the order confirmation page so CSR seems like the best route