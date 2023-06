Discussion on implementing custom YouTube embed block in Sanity.io

@sanity/block-content-to-react

<BlockContent blocks={mySchemaType.body} />

<BlockContent blocks={mySchemaType.body} serializers={serializers} />

Hello everyone, I'm trying to add the ability to embed youtube videos into my block content, following this tutorial: https://www.sanity.io/guides/portable-text-how-to-add-a-custom-youtube-embed-block I've set up my schema properly, but I have a question regarding the front-end implementation (). Here , the docs say: "where you want to be able to output this YouTube embed, do the following" - My question is, is there a way to set this up such that I don't need to implement this block of code within every document type that I wish to have the ability to embed videos into? Ideally, this "serialization" would be done at a higher level such that my <BlockContent> widget would look something like this:, rather thanIt seems counter-intuitive to have to add this block of code + serializer prop to every single iteration of <BlockContent/> in my project... Maybe I'm not understanding this correctly?