oh, i misunderstood! Yeah, what you’re doing should totally work, but I’m not sure it would be a “best practice” across the board (probably why it’s not documented, though i’m not sure about that).

If you’re only rendering one style or decorator using that style, I don’t think it’s a UX problem, but if you had both blockquote and a new decorator using the blockquote rendering in the editor, it might be confusing.



I think in your usecase, it’s probably not a big deal to do it this way. Most of the time, you’d probably want to render a custom component to differentiate for editors

