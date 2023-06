Discussion on locking input and slug generation in Sanity.io

vmis-rb-staying-for-an-extra-year

readOnly: ({ document }) => document?.title && document?.slug,

Sorry James—I’m not sure what the issue might be. I just tested that exact slugify function and it game me. Maybe try a hard refresh of your browser or restarting your studio process in the terminal?For your latest question, you could look at using a document action to set the slug to read-only before publishing. This code might give a starting point or some inspiration, as well. Depending on how much leeway you want to give your editors, you could build in a boolean or other logic to make the slug field writable again. For example, if the title is deleted this would let you set the slug again: