schema -- documents -- objects -- sections ---- hero.js

schema -- documents -- objects -- sections ---- abc ------ hero.js ---- xyz ------ hero.js

Hello, i am very new to Sanity and try to organise/structure my schemas nicely. I already did some work and now i am realising that my structure wasn’t that good. My structure is the following:I have the problem that i have some sections that have the same name because they are used in different documents. Nevertheless, these elements are different. So i tried to change the structure like following:Obviously it is not possible to have schema with the same name. But now my Question. How can I change my schema name without losing all the content in the Studio. If I change the schema name I lose all my content. Perhaps there is a way to transfer the contents? I hope someone can help me. Thank you in advance.