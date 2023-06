hero

For some further discussions on your content structure, you might enjoy the conversations in content-modeling and content-strategy For your desires to duplicate schema files, you’re going to come up against some fundamental javascript and coding things in general. Even if you completely duplicate your studio, while you’re in the same dataset - adocument type is going to be the same regardless. If you want to juggle both clients in a single dataset, I think this would be extremely doable.Maybe most of all, a littlehead tilt on the concepts of schemas vs documents might be in order. Your schemas define what appears in your documents. Your documents are where the data is. So, if you make a “hero type” schema, you can make 100 “hero type” documents. If you want to add different fields to different hero types, you’ll need to create a new type or hide/show the fields depending on selections made in the document. Which of those hero or footer docs is referenced into each customer site would depend on your query that you build in your frontend vs the data in your document.so, if you’re building multiple sites from a single dataset, I would suggest adding a “client” selection to your hero schema and then alter your query in each site to return the specific document for each section you want to display. You could even add a fn to insert a constants value into your query from another file and copy paste all of your sites, just needing to fill in the constants values to change the query sources relative to the client selection I noted.