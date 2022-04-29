Svelte is really fun (so are all the react stacks like next, gatsby, remix, etc). I can’t speak to how well it scales, but I know a number of orgs who have switched to it for their products. I think the ‘beta/prerelease’ state it still feels like it’s in keeps a good bit of adoption from happening instead of others. We’re supporting the community here the best we can. If most folks are coming in with next or gatsby projects, we’ll have a lot more traffic on those frameworks. And we’re each humans with a variety of finite time to spend learning each thing.

Vercel makes a fantastic ecosystem, so naturally a good bit of traffic goes there and discovers next. I have high hopes that their recent investments in svelte will see some returns to the open core project. I’d also love to see a lot of the best things from react, svelte, vue, etc (and even django, .net, and loads of others) cherry pick the best from each other to make great new stuff. It’s a banquet of awesome.

