I was going to ask you where that component came from because I didn't recognize it but I think this is the repo? https://github.com/sanity-io/block-content-to-react#block-content-to-react If that's the case, under the heading there's a recommendation to use https://github.com/portabletext/react-portabletext moving forward, if that's an option for you.v2 is a default bit it also shouldn't be relevant to the front end (there's a strong separation of concerns with the Studio environment and your actual pages, intentionally)