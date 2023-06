buildFileUrl

"body": body[]{ ..., _type == 'file' => { ..., "documentUrl": asset->url } }

{ asset: { _ref: 'file-f4005335534eb49e6edffea0b1596cd211b670e8-pdf', _type: 'reference' }, _type: 'file', description: 'Maricopa Community Center Senior Programming Calendar for May 2023', _key: '96b1944a9636', documentUrl: 'MY DOCUMENT URL' }

"documentUrl": asset->url

buildFileUrl

undefined.undefined

body

...

Ok one more groq question... Seeing as I can figure this issue out... How would I go about usingfor a reference in block? So in my query I am currently doingand then passing the URL for the portable text. And this time it does look like it's a referenceHowever, I would like to cut thatout and just useif possible but it's coming back asif my query just returnsinstead of doing