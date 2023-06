Eliot: I personally love GROQ. It just works—and works really well with Sanity. You don’t need to define a schema and can just query any JSON data with it. You can play around with the GROQ Arcade at https://groq.dev/ . Espen gave a recorded talk a few years ago that helps distinguish GROQ a bit. About 4 minutes in he points out exactly what Max said about autocompletion. There are also a few notes about why Sanity uses GROQ here As GROQ is a Sanity creation, the docs tend to be written using GROQ queries (outside of the docs that are specific to the GraphQL API ).There are plenty of people in this community using both GROQ and GraphQL so I think you’ll get great support either way.