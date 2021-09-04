Discussion on using Portable Text Editor outside Sanity Studio
J
user Yhello! I thought this question would be best directed to you but any help would be appreciated! Is there any way to use the Portable Text (Rich Text Editor) outside of the Sanity Studio?
Sep 3, 2021, 10:35 PM
Hi User! No, unfortunately you cannot publicly expose the Portable Text editor.
Sep 3, 2021, 10:41 PM
It’s correct what
user Msays that the editor is currently dependent on the studio, but may I ask what the use case is? We have plans to open source it without the studio dependencies (no ETA).
Sep 3, 2021, 10:45 PM
J
Thanks for the responses! I have a school district using the studio for about a year. Their needs have grown to where they will like to have many many editors but these editors only need a very small subset of the total dataset. I planned on building a small interface with authentication then pull the data from sanity based on the users needs. It would be nice to be able to give them the Rich Text Editor within that interface.
Sep 3, 2021, 10:49 PM
Aha. I see. You can also build a custom studio for them with the subset, deploy that to Netlify or something, and give them the URL to that.
Sep 3, 2021, 10:55 PM
With structure builder, you can also return a custom desk structure depending on who’s logged in. For example https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-recipes/blob/master/snippets/deskStructureWithCustomRoles.js or https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-recipes/blob/master/snippets/deskStructureWithRoles.js
Sep 3, 2021, 10:57 PM
J
Ah so you can also filter the results of what items come back within a collection?
Sep 3, 2021, 11:00 PM
J
Cool! But each editor would need a seat in the project correct?
Sep 3, 2021, 11:07 PM
J
Got it. Ok cool I will look more into it. Would be great to see Portable Text Editor out in OS. Or maybe even a way to allow other editors like Editor.js or Slate to be able to output Potable Text Format for simple editing experiences outside of the Studio.
Sep 4, 2021, 12:00 AM
J
user Yis there a limit to how many paid datasets you can create?
Sep 4, 2021, 1:10 AM
Isn't Sanity Rich Text Editor based on Slate? (cause I was under the impression that it was).
Sep 4, 2021, 8:49 AM
