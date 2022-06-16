There's a method we use for front end utility that exists outside of annotations as well.

If you add a new field

within the block field in the same array that the block is included when making a block editor, it'll create an object inline (versus following up the block in that same array, which will give it its own row, block out the text, etc.)

What's nice is that if I had an image in the latter variety, it completely interrupts the text flow, gets its own separate tags, etc. but if I keep it inline, I can write it right alongside sibling text.



In this case, the preview wasn't written so it looks garish, but you could just have it show the title for a frame of reference (ha)



I have used this previously to inline a reference to a person. Reason being, I just need it to know that a person is being addressed or involved at that point. More often than not, when we do the front end, we'll just grab their email address and name, those

parts of the person, and make the mailto: link and add their name as the link text.

As you can imagine, it's handy when that person's contact info changes because aside from updating all the pages, you don't have to go find where they are since anywhere they

could be mentioned will be intrinsicly found and changed.