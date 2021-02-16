Hello! I’m new with Sanity.

I am working with a web app that needs to have good visual front-end editing options.



We really need to close in on perfect WYSIWYG.



This is an application for education. Students will log in and read topics. Teachers will be able to log in, read and edit live on complete lookalike version of the page.





I have questions like:• Should the editor be put inside of studio?

• What are the pros and cons using Sanity for this.

• Also, any recommendations on how i should proceed?

I am very thankful for perspectives.

😌