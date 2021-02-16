Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Discussion on using Sanity for web app with WYSIWYG editing for education, including pros and cons.

6 replies
Last updated: Feb 16, 2021
Hello! I’m new with Sanity.
I am working with a web app that needs to have good visual front-end editing options.

We really need to close in on perfect WYSIWYG.

This is an application for education. Students will log in and read topics. Teachers will be able to log in, read and edit live on complete lookalike version of the page.


I have questions like:• Should the editor be put inside of studio?
• What are the pros and cons using Sanity for this.
• Also, any recommendations on how i should proceed?
I am very thankful for perspectives.
😌
Feb 15, 2021, 5:24 PM
You definitely can use Sanity for this, since Sanity exposes all of its APIs. If you want the editor to look like the site, it's probably going to better if you create the editor yourself outside of Studio.
Feb 15, 2021, 5:35 PM
Thank you a lot for your input 😃 I will look into it straight away 😄
Feb 15, 2021, 5:39 PM
If it's just Teachers who will be editing content, I'd say:• Do all content editing in the studio
• Set up a [preview pane](
https://www.sanity.io/blog/evolve-authoring-experiences-with-views-and-split-panes ) for that content. If you're building your frontend in React, you'll be able to use the same frontend components.• Set up a [preview link](
https://www.sanity.io/docs/preview-content-on-site ) so teachers can view unpublished content on the actual site
Feb 15, 2021, 5:54 PM
Hi Frikk, while you could build a WYSIWYG web app that uses Sanity Cloud as it’s content API, I think it’s important to point out that using it in a way that is so tightly coupled with your presentational layer may not be the solution you’re looking for. The main benefit of Sanity is that it allows you to structure content in a way that will make it available to be used across multiple channels (while only having to author it in one place). I’ve included a few resources on structured content below to provide some more context.
That said, I can definitely see why you would like to use Sanity in this way. The Studio will provide maintainability (you’ll get improvements, new features, and maintenance done for you), extensibility (there’s a rich plugin and tool ecosystem), optimized content editing experience (not limited by whatever the page design allows), and (as Joseph mentioned) you can use content previews to view the page.  You’ll be better off in the long run if you weigh these advantages and drawbacks against each other, though.

P.S. Something like
Webflow or Stackbit may be worth exploring as well.

https://www.sanity.io/blog/headless-cms-explained
https://www.sanity.io/guides/content-modeling-guide-why
Feb 15, 2021, 6:57 PM
Thanks a lot for your answer Racheal! This helps me a lot on my direction 😃
Feb 16, 2021, 10:59 AM
user C
That's very helpful! I will take a look on it 😃 Thanks alot 😃
Feb 16, 2021, 11:07 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.