Hi Frikk, while you could build a WYSIWYG web app that uses Sanity Cloud as it’s content API, I think it’s important to point out that using it in a way that is so tightly coupled with your presentational layer may not be the solution you’re looking for. The main benefit of Sanity is that it allows you to structure content in a way that will make it available to be used across multiple channels (while only having to author it in one place). I’ve included a few resources on structured content below to provide some more context.That said, I can definitely see why you would like to use Sanity in this way. The Studio will provide maintainability (you’ll get improvements, new features, and maintenance done for you), extensibility (there’s a rich plugin and tool ecosystem), optimized content editing experience (not limited by whatever the page design allows), and (as Joseph mentioned) you can use content previews to view the page. You’ll be better off in the long run if you weigh these advantages and drawbacks against each other, though.P.S. Something like Webflow or Stackbit may be worth exploring as well.