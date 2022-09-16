Discussion on using Sanity.io for internal company systems
Last updated: Sep 16, 2022
H
Hi wondering if anyone can assist with this do you know of the best example where Sanity is used for an internal company system? I remember seeing a Restaurant Brands Limited demo at one of the Jam stacks and we are considering building an HR system for our work off of Sanity and my boss wanted to see an example first.
Sep 13, 2022, 1:34 PM
V
In case it would be helpful to have that RBI demo handy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONnShrX9nu8
Sep 13, 2022, 1:42 PM
Hi User. We use the Community Studio internally.
Sep 13, 2022, 3:50 PM
One of the first client Sanity-based projects I did before joining the company was actually to build out a whole intranet on Sanity. And of course have different implementations of it internally as well. But nothing we can share at the moment I think. You might find some relevant stuff on https://www.sanity.io/projects too
Sep 13, 2022, 8:30 PM
S
And we use a sanity based product for everything basically…. before I started I worked with so many different tools in an agency for marketing, digital experience and customer rel. Never liked them and always dreamed about something I could adapt to our needs. Now that I started @ sanity I have that and LOVE it.
Sep 14, 2022, 4:26 PM
V
user JThat's the vibe I am rocking. I see comments sometimes along the lines of "I wish Sanity came out the box with ______."
Sanity
is the box.
For the one small concession of "it doesn't start with baking in some things that you're used to seeing elsewhere", you get "it contains the ability to do just about anything. Really."
If one accepts that tradeoff the world is his or her oyster!
Sep 14, 2022, 4:32 PM
S
Well said!!!It is that easy and since you can basically copy paste from any repo, project or starter whatever you need, its like lego but open source.
I am working on some changes to our internal support tool and I am able to define workflows my brain needs (ADHD) and add that ONE function I love from Trello, one from Notion, one from using post-its on my screen and then get everything automated in a way that I need.
And the sharing culture here is so amazing… by building I learn, not first I learn then I build.
When I try accessing the API from another service I am also always so amazed how complicated and closed off things are, which frustrates me a lot. Why so hard?!
Sep 14, 2022, 4:39 PM
H
Thank you everyone. This is very much appreciated 🙏
Sep 16, 2022, 12:56 PM
