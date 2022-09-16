Discussion on using Sanity.io for internal company systems

Well said!!! It is that easy and since you can basically copy paste from any repo, project or starter whatever you need, its like lego but open source.



I am working on some changes to our internal support tool and I am able to define workflows my brain needs (ADHD) and add that ONE function I love from Trello, one from Notion, one from using post-its on my screen and then get everything automated in a way that I need.

And the sharing culture here is so amazing… by building I learn, not first I learn then I build.

When I try accessing the API from another service I am also always so amazed how complicated and closed off things are, which frustrates me a lot. Why so hard?!

