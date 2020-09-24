Pricing update: Free users
Does anybody know how to validate the document before allowing publication?

3 replies
Last updated: Sep 24, 2020

Hi!I am using a document workflow based on
https://github.com/sanity-io/demo-custom-workflow .In this the publish action defined in publish.js, publishes via the following line:

ops.publish.execute()
But it seems that this publishes without validating the document at hand.

Sep 24, 2020, 8:08 AM

there's also a validation hook iirc

Sep 24, 2020, 9:35 AM
Sep 24, 2020, 9:35 AM

Perfect, just what I was looking for - thanks!

Sep 24, 2020, 9:36 AM

