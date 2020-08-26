Set up Draft Previews with Gatsby Cloud Hosting

You'll need to run the live preview server somewhere. The easiest way is to do so in Gatsby Cloud, or you can self host it: •

https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9YQ161LZ/p1597705361144400 •

https://www.simeongriggs.dev/roll-your-own-gatsby-live-preview-for-sanity •

https://medium.com/the-couch/live-preview-in-gatsby-without-the-cost-21f8ac0337bb •

https://www.sanity.io/blog/get-started-with-gatsby-and-structured-content •

https://www.phmu.de/blog/real-time-preview-for-gatsby-websites-with-the-sanity-io-headless-cms/ The key here is to set up the plugin to have



overlayDrafts: true

and provide it a token with read permissions in the preview environment, so that the listeners can access the drafts.