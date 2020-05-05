Enforcing slug validation in Sanity.io

slugify

/^ [a-z0-9]+ # One or more repetition of given characters (?: # A non-capture group. - # A hyphen [a-z0-9]+ # One or more repetition of given characters )* # Zero or more repetition of previous group $/

... validation: Rule => Rule.regex(/^[a-z0-9]+(?:-[a-z0-9]+)*$/), ...

Hi User, I think it’s surprising this only seems to have come up now because, indeed, it does allow spaces and caps by default. I’m not sure if it should, so thanks for reporting.Unless I’m overlooking something, I think using a customfunction would just handle string normalisation via the Generate button but not necessarily resolve the validation (or lack thereof) issue.If you want to go down the RegEx route, you could try using a regular expression like this:Haven’t tested yet, but implemented that would look something like this: