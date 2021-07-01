Error importing SVG file with invalid metadata in Sanity CLI

o: Failed to upload image @ file:///private/var/folders/yy/n3wpcs896hg369pyrwjmtd8w0000gn/T/ef684c991e2f22d04628e302b9e7225d/sanity-import/production-export-2021-06-29t06-33-57-244z/images/2f2fe1cbd0563b3ce3ea79fcdf1549ed244b3993-120x40.svg: Bad Request - Invalid image, could not read metadata at onResponse (~/.nvm/versions/node/v14.16.0/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/bin/sanity-cli.js:4206:533) at ~/.nvm/versions/node/v14.16.0/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/bin/sanity-cli.js:2736:279 at ~/.nvm/versions/node/v14.16.0/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/bin/sanity-cli.js:2724:918 at ~/.nvm/versions/node/v14.16.0/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/bin/sanity-cli.js:2724:1026 at E (~/.nvm/versions/node/v14.16.0/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/bin/sanity-cli.js:2772:1332) at ~/.nvm/versions/node/v14.16.0/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/bin/sanity-cli.js:2772:2845 at s.<anonymous> (~/.nvm/versions/node/v14.16.0/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/bin/sanity-cli.js:1320:100) at A (~/.nvm/versions/node/v14.16.0/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/bin/sanity-cli.js:1338:6029)

Hey all. I tried exporting a dataset and reimporting it using sanity/cli and get the following error message during import:The file in question is an SVG file and (I assume) the importer is trying to read JPEG/PNG metadata. Maybe this has something to do with:This used to work without sanity/cli complaining about image metadata. Is there a solution to this? Thank you in advance.