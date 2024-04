Error resolving dependency tree when updating Sanity project's dependencies.

npm install sanity@latest

npm ERR! code ERESOLVE npm ERR! ERESOLVE unable to resolve dependency tree npm ERR! npm ERR! While resolving: loumarc@1.0.0 npm ERR! Found: styled-components@5.3.11 npm ERR! node_modules/styled-components npm ERR! styled-components@"^5.2.0" from the root project npm ERR! npm ERR! Could not resolve dependency: npm ERR! peer styled-components@"^6.1" from sanity@3.38.0 npm ERR! node_modules/sanity npm ERR! sanity@"3.38.0" from the root project npm ERR! npm ERR! Fix the upstream dependency conflict, or retry npm ERR! this command with --force or --legacy-peer-deps npm ERR! to accept an incorrect (and potentially broken) dependency resolution.

styled-components

styled-components

package.json

I am attempting to update a simple Sanity project to the latest dependencies. Here is my current package.json Per documentation , I am doingand getting the immediate failure:I don't care about. I don't use. I assume the only reason this is in myis because Sanity needs it. I tried removing it from my deps, and still get this error. I am at a loss. What is this error trying to tell me? How do I fix it?