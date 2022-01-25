Error serializing props returned from `getServerSideProps` in "/[slug]" when accessing a page.
39 replies
Last updated: Jan 25, 2022
B
Why isn’t my [slug].js page displaying when going to the page?I keep getting this error
This is what my getServerSideProps looks like
error - Error: Error serializing props returned from `getServerSideProps` in "/[slug]". Reason: Props must be returned as a plain object from getServerSideProps: `{ props: { ... } }` (received: `[object Null]`).
I’ve used this ^ structure on a different slug page and it works
export const getServerSideProps = async function (context) { const { slug = '' } = context.query; const data = await client.fetch(`*[_type == "hikes" && slug.current == $slug][0] `, { slug }); return { props: data }; };
Jan 25, 2022, 10:01 PM
B
It’s still pushing me to a 404
Jan 25, 2022, 10:04 PM
B
error - Error: Error serializing props returned from `getServerSideProps` in "/[slug]". Reason: Props must be returned as a plain object from getServerSideProps: `{ props: { ... } }` (received: `[object Null]`).
Jan 25, 2022, 10:05 PM
B
I can not, it wont even let me console log
Jan 25, 2022, 10:05 PM
so this doesn’t work? have you restarted the dev server?
const data = await client.fetch(`*[_type == "hikes" && slug.current == $slug][0] `, { slug }); console.log(data)
Jan 25, 2022, 10:06 PM
B
I’ll try restarting
Jan 25, 2022, 10:06 PM
B
Now its not giving me the error but still pushing me to a 404
Jan 25, 2022, 10:08 PM
B
correct
Jan 25, 2022, 10:09 PM
B
import client from '../lib/sanity' export default function Hikes({ data }) { console.log(data) return( <main> </main> ) } export const getServerSideProps = async function (context) { const { slug = '' } = context.query; const data = await client.fetch(`*[_type == "hikes" && slug.current == $slug][0] `, { slug }); console.log(data) return { props: { data } }; };
Jan 25, 2022, 10:09 PM
B
I dont know how to see it in vision I dont have that on my studio
Jan 25, 2022, 10:10 PM
Got ya. It’s a GROQ playground, so can be useful.
sanity install @sanity/vision
Jan 25, 2022, 10:11 PM
B
cd0q2c94
Jan 25, 2022, 10:11 PM
Thanks. So I can confirm that
should return data. I find a bit weird that you’re getting a 404 though. Even if there no data, the page template should’ve returned those empty
client.fetch(`*[_type == "hikes" && slug.current == $slug][0]`, { slug: "2022-01-24" })
<main>. This is a file in the
pagesfolder, right?
Jan 25, 2022, 10:17 PM
B
Correct, I have a hike folder in the pages folder. Inside the /hike is an index and [slug]
Jan 25, 2022, 10:18 PM
B
index shows
Jan 25, 2022, 10:18 PM
B
I did write that wrong, but even after correcting, it still send me to 404
Jan 25, 2022, 10:21 PM
So, I get this working here, maybe you could compare this to your setup?
https://codesandbox.io/s/cranky-wood-jymbk?file=/pages/hike/%5Bslug%5D.js / https://jymbk.sse.codesandbox.io/hike/2022-01-24
Jan 25, 2022, 10:24 PM
B
Even copying and pasting that sends me a 404
Jan 25, 2022, 10:27 PM
B
I’m sorry for the trouble
Jan 25, 2022, 10:27 PM
B
Yea I’ll push what I have and make it public so you can see it
Jan 25, 2022, 10:30 PM
B
Jan 25, 2022, 10:32 PM
B
haha yup that worked, I see .js so often I missed that
Jan 25, 2022, 10:36 PM
B
and thanks! I watched something that said it could improve your relationship with your dog (once you realize what you do with them everyday) and at the very least you have a story of them at the end of their life
Jan 25, 2022, 10:37 PM
Totally understandable – it’s way easier for me to spot stuff like that coming in fresh
Jan 25, 2022, 10:37 PM
Looking forward to learning more about the site once you have launced it and told i-made-this 😄
Jan 25, 2022, 10:37 PM
B
I do have it already deplyed https://dog-journal.vercel.app/
I’m committing to the
52 Hike challenge which is why I’m now building the hike part of the site
Jan 25, 2022, 10:39 PM
V
user GI was just reading this for nerd reasons initially but that is a gorgeous dog.
Jan 25, 2022, 10:49 PM
😍 This is a fantastic project - on all accounts. (
user G, have you seen this?)
Jan 25, 2022, 11:01 PM
