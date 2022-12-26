Error when using nested arrays in Sanity schema

/** * This is the schema definition for the rich text fields used for * for this blog studio. When you import it in schemas.js it can be * reused in other parts of the studio with: * { * name: 'someName', * title: 'Some title', * type: 'blockContent' * } */ export default { name: 'blockContent', type: 'object', title: 'Block Content', fields: [ { name: 'block', type: 'array', of: [ { title: 'Block', type: 'block', // Styles let you set what your user can mark up blocks with. These // correspond with HTML tags, but you can set any title or value // you want and decide how you want to deal with it where you want to // use your content. styles: [ {title: 'Normal', value: 'normal'}, {title: 'H1', value: 'h1'}, {title: 'H2', value: 'h2'}, {title: 'H3', value: 'h3'}, {title: 'H4', value: 'h4'}, {title: 'Quote', value: 'blockquote'}, ], lists: [{title: 'Bullet', value: 'bullet'}], // Marks let you mark up inline text in the block editor. marks: { // Decorators usually describe a single property – e.g. a typographic // preference or highlighting by editors. decorators: [ {title: 'Strong', value: 'strong'}, {title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em'}, ], // Annotations can be any object structure – e.g. a link or a footnote. annotations: [ { title: 'URL', name: 'link', type: 'object', fields: [ { title: 'URL', name: 'href', type: 'url', }, ], }, ], }, }, // You can add additional types here. Note that you can't use // primitive types such as 'string' and 'number' in the same array // as a block type. { type: 'image', options: {hotspot: true}, }, ], } ], }