Excessive API calls and CDN usage in Sanity Studio setup for Next.js app.

Hi all! I'm using Sanity studio in a next js app, specifically the setup provided by this repo provided by the sanity team. My actual implementation is linked here . I'm noticing that my total API call usage is exorbitantly high, and i've narrowed the reason down to two possible issues. When I update documents in the studio, i'm faced with thousands of sanity API requests that fire on each keystroke when i'm editing saved documents, and this is running up my limit of API requests very quickly. Is there any way to minimize these requests when editing in the studio, say, only fire an API request when getting preexisting documents or publishing new documents rather than on every update to the UI? The second issue is that even though I've set 'useCDN' to be true on the client, next is still grabbing data from the sanity api rather than the api CDN. As such, my API CDN usage is actually minuscule when compared to my my API usage, a value that is supposedly meant to be much smaller, which is actually very high for me. Has anyone had any experience with this issue before?