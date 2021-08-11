I never knew how difficult file uploads could be. My goal is to allow users of my app to upload assets (PDF or images) through a file picker. I want to upload the file to sanity, return the file URL and name in the response, and save the file name and URL into my database so that they can be downloaded or deleted in the future. Is there a tutorial to follow? I’ve read https://www.sanity.io/docs/http-api-assets over and over again, but I do not see a use case where it would work because of the following line of code:



const filePath = '/Users/mike/images/bicycle.jpg'

File path is not available with a file picker. Any direction or ideas would be great.