Filtering and grouping products based on certain values in Sanity.io

_type

product

*[_type == "product"]

_type == "product"

true

available

*[_type == "product" && available]

*[_type == "product" && available == true]

_type

product

available

true

*[true && true]

*[true]

available

false

*[true && false]

*[false]

<

>

<=

>=

==

You can add anything into your filter that resolves to true/false. For example, let’s assume your document has aof. A basic filter to return all your products would be, which will consider all documents and return those whereresolves to. If you have a checkbox field called, you could add that to your filter like this:Which is the same as:Any products returned by this query would have aofandchecked (i.e.,), which resolves to:or simplyProducts whereiswould resolve to:which is… and would therefore not satisfy the query.As for availability in a certain week, that might be difficult if the date is stored as a start and end date as a string. I’d suggest storing them as dates or datetimes (you only need to store one, as the other is just 7 days before/after), since then you can use comparison operators () to determine if you satisfy the query. Just like before, your comparison will resolve to a true/false value. You can pass dates into your query from your front end as parameters , which get included in the query and can return documents dynamically.