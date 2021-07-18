Filtering and grouping products based on certain values in Sanity.io
R
I am trying to filter products by a certain value of a field, which is not a document. Examples of a filter I want to make is whether a product is currently available (if a checkbox is selected or not) or is available in a certain week (which I save with a string like 19 July 2021 - 25 July 2021, and each product has an array of those strings), and I want to group and filter based on those values. Looking at https://www.sanity.io/docs/dynamically-group-list-items-with-a-groq-filter I only see examples to filter by documents, not a field's value, even though it's stated at the beginning of the post.
G
You can add anything into your filter that resolves to true/false. For example, let’s assume your document has a
As for availability in a certain week, that might be difficult if the date is stored as a start and end date as a string. I’d suggest storing them as
dates or datetimes (you only need to store one, as the other is just 7 days before/after), since then you can use comparison operators (
_typeof
product. A basic filter to return all your products would be
*[_type == "product"], which will consider all documents and return those where
_type == "product"resolves to
true. If you have a checkbox field called
available, you could add that to your filter like this:
Which is the same as:
*[_type == "product" && available]
Any products returned by this query would have a
*[_type == "product" && available == true]
_typeof
productand
availablechecked (i.e.,
true), which resolves to:
or simply
*[true && true]
Products where
*[true]
availableis
falsewould resolve to:
which is
*[true && false]
… and would therefore not satisfy the query.
*[false]
As for availability in a certain week, that might be difficult if the date is stored as a start and end date as a string. I’d suggest storing them as
dates or datetimes (you only need to store one, as the other is just 7 days before/after), since then you can use comparison operators (
<,
>,
<=,
>=,
==) to determine if you satisfy the query. Just like before, your comparison will resolve to a true/false value. You can pass dates into your query from your front end as parameters , which get included in the query and can return documents dynamically.
R
Thanks Geoff for the quick response! I think I had tunnel visioned on the use with child receiving something like authorId from a document and had not taken a good look at the latter part of the doc, and with your explanation this now seems really simple. Thanks!
R
G
You’re welcome! Have fun building!
