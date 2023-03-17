Finding and removing unused fields in Sanity documents

We have an unknown number of documents with fields that were once in a schema, but not anymore. When such a document is opened in Studio, it displays “unknown field found” with the option to reset the field. Is there any way to find these unknown field types using a query or some sort of script? Opening every document one by one is not feasible to do.

Since these fields count towards our attribute limit, we want to get rid of any unused ones.

Basically what I seem to be looking for is a way to validate an entire dataset against a schema.

