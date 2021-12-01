I allow editors to do basic formatting in sanity. Things like bold, right/left alignment of text in certain components.

I used to allow them to set colors, but found that it lead to some very low contrast text.



Sanity is not a WSYG editor, something I’m very happy about. My philosophy is that I’ll allow editors to change anything that won’t screw up the accessibility of the web page.



And give your editors live preview so they can see how things look.



There is nothing in sanity stopping you from doing this, it’s just a question of what is it a good idea to let editors change? It’s easier (in my mind) for all parties involved to just give the editors what they need



Edit: for some of my pages I also allow the owners to set the color themes of the website through a settings tab in Sanity. Easier if you use CSS in JS instead of pure CSS/SCSS

