Freecodecamp - Next-Sanity Finding React 18 instead of React 17
Hello all! I'm working through a freecodecamp sanity + next tutorial (power user right here!) which is going well until I try to use next-sanity. Any help would be greatly appreciated 🙂
I am getting an error (screengrab attached) which I believe relates to @portabletext/react looking for React 17 but finding only React 18 (installed by create-next-app)? Any ideas? Thanks.
it looks like the current package for react-portable-text does support react 18, you could try updating to that by running
npm install react-portable-text@latest
actually hold up I might be looking at wrong package sorry
seems this package does not support react-18 yet, but 17 is only listed as a peer dep. I would suggest possibly switching to react 17 if possible, there are not likely too many things you need in 18 at this point
To do that I go to the package.json in the next app folder and change the react and react dom versions to 17 and then npm install?
naively yes, and it might work but react 18 changes some system level stuff, and that might cause other bits to break, ideally you would use CRA to get a slightly older version.
you can try it and see if it works
another option is to ignore peer dependencies when installing @portabletext/react
as it might work just fine with react 18
Thanks I'll try your suggestions
No dice (assuming I reinstalled portable text correctly, which is a big assumption 😄)I think the issue is the tutorial may be out of date, all the functions the instructor used are causing Next js to throw errors. (or else initial intuition React 18 is the problem is correct?)
Back to the drawing board
😅
that sucks - next js might have a good starting template for you to use
or these: https://www.sanity.io/exchange/type=starters/framework=nextjs - I built (am building) our company framework by starting from/copying a lot of the Next.js Landing Pages template there
I cloned a starter pack and with React 17.0.2 npm run dev worked fine. Updated React and React DOM to 18.0.0 and it's broken with the same error message I was getting in the other project.
Is there a way to create a next app but to flag it to use React 17.0.2 instead of the default 18? Been banging my head against the keyboard for a while now, be a shame to give up on the tutorial now
🤣
next should work just fine with react 17 - why did you upgrade it to 18 (like is there another tool that requires it)? you should be able to edit package.json back down to
^17.0.2for both
reactand
react-dom
i don't imagine there is much in the tutorial that is v18 specific - but if you shoot me a link to it, I can double check that assertion
When I use npx create-next-app it automatically uses react 18. Sfa of real benefit to me with react 18.
Got it working, thanks for your help yesterday
Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content
Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans. Find out more.