Next.js Starters

Lifestyled: Editorial and E-Commerce
A lifestyle blog with editorial material and e-commerce functionality. Built with BigCommerce, Next.js and Sanity.Go to Lifestyled: Editorial and E-Commerce
Build a Sanity.io powered website in minutes with starter projects for Vercel’s popular React framework Next.JS. We also have Next.JS guides to help you learn faster.
A lifestyle blog with editorial material and e-commerce functionality. Built with BigCommerce, Next.js and Sanity.Go to Lifestyled: Editorial and E-Commerce
Headless Shopify starter powered by Next.js + Sanity.ioGo to HULL
A multi-country ecommerce starter built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.Go to Commerce Layer Starter
Fully customizable starter kit for your next virtual event.Go to Next.js Virtual Event Starter Kit
SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action.Go to Next.js Landing Pages
An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io.Go to Next.js Ecommerce Starter
A blog site with posts and comments stored together for management. Build using Next.js, Sanity.io, and Vercel.Go to Next.js Blog with Comments
Get rolling with a Sanity-backed NextJS project in minutes with these pre-built starters, including templates for virtual conferences, e-commerce sites, landing pages, and more. NextJS is an industry-leading framework for React, built by the industrious team at Vercel. It enables both client-side and server-side rendering, dynamic page routing, serverless API routes, and excellent developer experience. With these pre-built starters, you'll be provided with a clean, customizable, best-practices template to learn the framework and get your project started on the right foot.
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init