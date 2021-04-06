Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Next.js Starters

Build a Sanity.io powered website in minutes with starter projects for Vercel’s popular React framework Next.JS. We also have Next.JS guides to help you learn faster.

Lifestyled: Editorial and E-Commerce

Official

A lifestyle blog with editorial material and e-commerce functionality. Built with BigCommerce, Next.js and Sanity.

Carolina Gonzalez

HULL

Featured

Headless Shopify starter powered by Next.js + Sanity.io

Nick DiMatteo

Commerce Layer Starter

A multi-country ecommerce starter built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.

Next.js Landing Pages

Official

SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action.

Next.js Ecommerce Starter

Official

An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io.

Next.js Blog with Comments

Official

A blog site with posts and comments stored together for management. Build using Next.js, Sanity.io, and Vercel.

Bryan Robinson

Get rolling with a Sanity-backed NextJS project in minutes with these pre-built starters, including templates for virtual conferences, e-commerce sites, landing pages, and more. NextJS is an industry-leading framework for React, built by the industrious team at Vercel. It enables both client-side and server-side rendering, dynamic page routing, serverless API routes, and excellent developer experience. With these pre-built starters, you'll be provided with a clean, customizable, best-practices template to learn the framework and get your project started on the right foot.

npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init

Other frameworks

All frameworks

React (110)Gatsby (68)Next (68)Nuxt (17)Tailwind CSS (16)Vue (15)Svelte (11)Eleventy (9)Angular (5)Gridsome (5).NET (3)React Native (2)Jungle.JS (2)Jigsaw (1)