Next.js Starters

Get rolling with a Sanity-backed NextJS project in minutes with these pre-built starters, including templates for virtual conferences, e-commerce sites, landing pages, and more. NextJS is an industry-leading framework for React, built by the industrious team at Vercel. It enables both client-side and server-side rendering, dynamic page routing, serverless API routes, and excellent developer experience. With these pre-built starters, you'll be provided with a clean, customizable, best-practices template to learn the framework and get your project started on the right foot.