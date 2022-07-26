const getUser = async () => { const userObject = await userStore.getUser('me') if (userObject) { return userObject } }

validation: Rule => Rule.required().custom(value => { return getUser().then(user => { if (user.displayName === 'Vincent Florio') { return true } else { return 'It isn't Vincent' } }) }),

That's an interesting error; I am not sure what the type is for validation; I'd assume an object, but I thought I'd give it a try myself. Outside the schema at the top of the file I wroteand then under my array field, I wroteand it worked as you'd expect. No errors if I was me (I am) but as a test I inverted the check to beand got my message as a validation warning.I make no claim that it's performant or a good way to do it, but it functions as a proof of concept.