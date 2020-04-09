GROQ query for getting references from arrays in another array in Sanity.io
I have a GROQ question about getting references from an arrays that are included in another array, if that is possible.
Field and document names has been altered for simplicityI currently have a document called Tag, its only field is a string.
My second doucument (
article) has an array of reference to Tag (tags) - these are tags for this documentMy third document (
articleList) is meant to list articles with certain tags. So this document also has an array of references to Tag (articleTags)
I've tried different versions of this query but they all give me either zero results or an error:
This for instance gives:
article have one tag (tag) instead of multiple, the following query works. But in real life, most articles would need more than one tag:
Apr 9, 2020, 9:32 AM
If you want to have tag x OR tag y, you need to write mulitple `in`s. Here’s a simplified example:
Hope that helps!
const tags = ['tag1', 'tag2'] const query = `*[_type == 'article' && (${tags.map(t => `'${t}' in tags`).join(' || ')})]`
Apr 9, 2020, 10:48 AM
Thank you. That didn't help though, feel in this case that I might need something more than a simplified example.Didn't even know that what looks like a js map and arrow function was possible in GROQ
Tried above code with some modifications but received error on
Tried above code with some modifications but received error on
Removing the first $ gives me:
Param $ referenced, but not provided
String literal expected
Apr 9, 2020, 11:08 AM
Hi (Removed Name), could you share your code for the query? Looks like it might be an issue with backticks, brackets or something similar (or not having imported React).
As an alternative, you could also try this to go around the issue:
... 'articlesToShow': *[_type == 'article' && references(^.tags[]._ref)] ...
Apr 9, 2020, 11:23 AM
Here is the same but the tag string extracted to a variable, with how the query will end up looking like:
But what (Removed Name) said might be more what you’re looking for
const tags = ['tag1', 'tag2'] const tagString = tags.map(t => `'${t}' in tags`).join(' || ') // Output: 'tag1' in tags || 'tag2' in tags const query = `*[_type == 'article' && (${tagString})]` // Output: `*[_type == 'article' && ('tag1' in tags || 'tag2' in tags)]`
Apr 9, 2020, 11:31 AM
I was so into just writing GROQ that I didn't realise your suggestion (Removed Name) seems to be to compose the query using js and then finally just executing that last line, am I correct in my assumption?
My idea is simply to make one request if that is possible:
Query for "the current document" and join documents by making some sort of subquery.
My idea is simply to make one request if that is possible:
Apr 9, 2020, 11:39 AM
So here are the three schemas in play, and an explanation at the end
Tag document
When querying for the article list, I would also like to query for the articles that are tagged with any of the tags that the current article list is tagged with.
Might be a better way to do this though..
article doument
export default { name: 'tag', type: 'document', title: 'Tag', fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'string', title: 'Title' } ] }
article list document
export default { name: 'article', type: 'document', title: 'Article', fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'string', title: 'Title' }, { name: 'tags', type: 'array', title: 'Tags', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'tag' }] } ] } ] }
export default { name: 'articleList', type: 'document', title: 'List of articles', fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'string', title: 'Title' }, { name: 'articlesToShow', type: 'array', title: 'Show articles with the following tags', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'tag' }], }, ], } ] }
When querying for the article list, I would also like to query for the articles that are tagged with any of the tags that the current article list is tagged with.
Apr 9, 2020, 11:42 AM
So basically. Given the schemas above, the following GROQ would yield all articles tagged with the first articlesToShow tag:
This would then work, giving me all articles tagged with the tags that the articleList has, but it feels kinda strange having to specify indices like this. It also creates a limit on how many tags we can support:
*[_type == 'articleList'][]{ 'taggedArticles': *[_type == 'article' && tags[0]._ref in ^.articlesToShow[]._ref] }
*[_type == 'articleList'][]{ 'taggedArticles': *[ _type == 'article' && tags[0]._ref in ^.articlesToShow[]._ref || tags[1]._ref in ^.articlesToShow[]._ref || tags[2]._ref in ^.articlesToShow[]._ref ] }
Apr 9, 2020, 12:18 PM
Indeed, this approach should give you what you need but as you said, it can get a bit lengthy unless you query multiple times and implement what (Removed Name) suggested earlier. Have you tried the alternative query I posted above? 🙂
... 'articlesToShow': *[_type == 'article' && references(^.tags[]._ref)] ...
Apr 9, 2020, 1:17 PM
Yes I tried you solution but it didn't yield any results. Assuming it is because the tags-field references other tag-documents rather than articles
Apr 9, 2020, 1:20 PM
Looks like I missed
articlesToShow— I assumed both arrays were called
tags, sorry 🙂 Try this:
*[_type == 'articleList'] { 'articlesToShow': *[_type == 'article' && references(^.articlesToShow[]._ref)]{ title } }
Apr 9, 2020, 1:33 PM
Thanks (Removed Name), that worked fine.A different take on the issue.
I must have seriously misunderstood how
references()worked.. It seems to check (for each article I guess) if it references any of the articlesToShow refs?
Apr 9, 2020, 2:05 PM
That’s right, it checks for each article if it has
_refvalues from the
articlesToShowarray in its own references. These
_refvalues are essentially tag `_id`s, so a reference to the same tag will give the same
_refin
tags,
articlesToShowor any other field name you give to the array of references, as long as they all refer to the
tagdocument type.
Apr 9, 2020, 2:18 PM
