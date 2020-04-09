No function in() defined for arguments (array, array)

// just query the first (and only) article list *[_type == 'articleList'][0] { "articlesToShow": *[_type == 'article' && tags[]._ref in ^.articleTags[]._ref] }

// just query the first (and only) article list *[_type == 'articleList'][0] { "articlesToShow": *[_type == 'article' && tag._ref in ^.articleTags[]._ref] }

I have a GROQ question about getting references from an arrays that are included in another array, if that is possible.Field and document names has been altered for simplicityI currently have a document called Tag, its only field is a string.My second doucument (article) has an array of reference to Tag (tags) - these are tags for this document My third document (articleList) is meant to list articles with certain tags. So this document also has an array of references to Tag (articleTags)I've tried different versions of this query but they all give me either zero results or an error:This for instance gives:If instead only let anarticle have one tag (tag) instead of multiple, the following query works. But in real life, most articles would need more than one tag:Any thoughts?