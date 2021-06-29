GROQ Query - How to Filter Posts by Category if it's an Array
R
For GROQ queries how do you filter posts by category if its an array
export default { name: 'post', title: 'Post', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Title', type: 'string', }, { name: 'slug', title: 'Slug', type: 'slug', options: { source: 'title', maxLength: 96, }, }, { name: 'author', title: 'Author', type: 'reference', to: {type: 'author'}, }, { name: 'mainImage', title: 'Main image', type: 'image', options: { hotspot: true, }, }, { name: 'categories', title: 'Categories', type: 'array', of: [{type: 'reference', to: {type: 'category'}}], }, { name: 'publishedAt', title: 'Published at', type: 'datetime', }, { name: 'body', title: 'Body', type: 'blockContent', }, ], preview: { select: { title: 'title', author: 'author.name', media: 'mainImage', }, prepare(selection) { const {author} = selection return Object.assign({}, selection, { subtitle: author && `by ${author}`, }) }, }, }
Jun 29, 2021, 7:39 PM
R
so when I do it like this it doesn't work
*[_type == "post" && 'Paintings' in categories[]->name] { title, slug, mainImage{ asset->{ _id, url } }, categories }
Jun 29, 2021, 7:48 PM
R
This is what the category data looks like when I just query all posts
{ "categories": [ { "_key": "1d8df8bf7a3a", "_ref": "49a70477-bf23-4d65-a0da-e84608fb7a40", "_type": "reference" } ], "mainImage": { "asset": { "_id": "image-37ac1ca3329a254d9de6b2b3a85b8e45444ac4b8-2712x3511-jpg", "url": "<https://cdn.sanity.io/images/7hxv42mc/production/37ac1ca3329a254d9de6b2b3a85b8e45444ac4b8-2712x3511.jpg>" } }, "slug": { "_type": "slug", "current": "donnie-s-gullah-fruit-cart" }, "title": "Donnie's Gullah Fruit Cart" }
Jun 29, 2021, 7:48 PM
K
what is an example of
in your dataset?
*[_type == "post"] { categories[]-> }
Jun 29, 2021, 7:50 PM
K
R
Ahh so its title and not name! I was able to successfully query by category now. Thank you so much I was getting so frustrated >_<
Jun 29, 2021, 7:55 PM
K
Awesome!
Jun 29, 2021, 7:58 PM
