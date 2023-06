Handling redirects for a blog build with NextJS and Sanity

<http://blog.domain.com/|blog.domain.com/>

Hey all, I’m working on a blog build replacing a Squarespace blog and its URL structure wasWith this new build, they want the domain to bewith single posts having their slugs following.I’m planning out how I will handle redirects and wanted to get your thoughts. The project uses NextJS and from my understanding I should handle rewrites in thefile located in the root. However, I’ve got at least 70 redirects, so it’d be amazing to be able to provide that data in Sanity and just map over it rather than hardcode the data.Do you know if that’s possible? Do you have any better ideas?