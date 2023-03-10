Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Handling references in portable text in GraphQL without Gatsby Source plugin

4 replies
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
In GraphQL how do you handle references in portable text e.g handling a link to an internal document? The portable text field is returned as RAW JSON with a ref. In GROQ you can grab the referenced document in the 
markDefs
but can’t seem to figure out how to do it in just plain GraphQL.
Mar 9, 2023, 4:26 AM
If you’re using the Gatsby Source plugin you can automatically resolve references on your raw fields . I’m not sure if this is true outside of the plugin, though.
Mar 9, 2023, 4:29 PM
I am not using Gatsby 🥲
Mar 9, 2023, 6:06 PM
If anyone searches this in the future, here’s my solution:

import { sanityApiServer } from "@/lib/sanity";

/**
 * Recursively iterates over an object looking for markDefs keys and resolving internal links to Sanity references.
 * @template T - The type of the object being resolved.
 * @param {T} object - The object to resolve.
 * @returns {Promise&lt;T&gt;} - A Promise that resolves to the modified object with internal links resolved.
 */
export async function resolveSanityTasks&lt;T&gt;(object: T): Promise&lt;T&gt; {
  // Recursively iterate over the object looking for keys called "markDefs"
  for (const KEY in object) {
    if (KEY === "markDefs") {
      // Extract the markDefs array
      const MARK_DEFS = object[KEY] as any[];
      if (Array.isArray(MARK_DEFS)) {
        /**
         * Loop over all the markDefs and search for internal links.
         * If they exist, query Sanity for the reference slugs.
         */
        object[KEY] = (await Promise.all(
          MARK_DEFS.map(async (item) =&gt; {
            // Check if the item is an internal link with a reference slug
            if (
              "_type" in item &amp;&amp;
              item._type === "internalLink" &amp;&amp;
              "reference" in item &amp;&amp;
              "_ref" in item.reference &amp;&amp;
              typeof item.reference._ref === "string"
            ) {
              try {
                // Query Sanity for the reference slug using the ID
                const RESPONSE = await sanityApiServer.fetch(`*[_id == "${item.reference._ref}"] { _type, slug }`);

                // Check that the query response is valid
                if (
                  Array.isArray(RESPONSE) &amp;&amp;
                  RESPONSE.length &gt; 0 &amp;&amp;
                  typeof RESPONSE[0] === "object" &amp;&amp;
                  "_type" in RESPONSE[0] &amp;&amp;
                  typeof RESPONSE[0]._type === "string" &amp;&amp;
                  "slug" in RESPONSE[0] &amp;&amp;
                  typeof RESPONSE[0].slug === "object" &amp;&amp;
                  "current" in RESPONSE[0].slug &amp;&amp;
                  typeof RESPONSE[0].slug.current === "string"
                ) {
                  /**
                   * We need to capitalize the type to match
                   * the type returned from GraphQL
                   */
                  const TYPE = RESPONSE?.[0]._type;
                  const CAPITALIZED_TYPE = TYPE.charAt(0).toUpperCase() + TYPE.slice(1);

                  // Update the item with the reference slug and type
                  return {
                    ...item,
                    __typename: CAPITALIZED_TYPE,
                    slug: RESPONSE?.[0].slug,
                  };
                } else {
                  // If the query response is not valid, return the original item
                  return item;
                }
              } catch (errResponse) {
                // If there is an error with the query, throw an error
                throw new Error();
              }
            } else {
              // If the item is not an internal link with a reference slug, return the original item
              return item;
            }
          }),
        )) as T[Extract&lt;keyof T, string&gt;];
      } else {
        // If the markDefs array is not valid, recursively call this function on the object
        object[KEY] = (await resolveSanityTasks(object[KEY])) as T[Extract&lt;keyof T, string&gt;];
      }
    } else if (typeof object[KEY] === "object") {
      // If the value of this key is an object, recursively call this function on that object
      object[KEY] = (await resolveSanityTasks(object[KEY])) as T[Extract&lt;keyof T, string&gt;];
    }
  }
  // Return the modified object
  return object;
}
Mar 10, 2023, 12:36 AM
And I hate it.
Mar 10, 2023, 2:12 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.