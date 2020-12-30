Pricing update: Free users
Hello, quick question - is it safe to commit my `projectId`?

4 replies
Last updated: Dec 30, 2020

Hello, quick question - is it safe to commit my 

projectId
?

Dec 30, 2020, 3:37 PM

Yes. It will be everywhere in your final code—including all your queries. If your dataset is public, assume everything in it (as well as the projectId) are visible.

Dec 30, 2020, 3:37 PM

Excellent, thank you! Just went back to a Sanity project and saw it was just there, made me wonder 🙂 Thanks!

Dec 30, 2020, 3:39 PM

I suppose technically you could write code where the projectId is an environment variable and isn't actually hardcoded, but your final project would still make it available.

Dec 30, 2020, 3:40 PM

Yes, consider it as a domain.
Small detail, even if your dataset is public, documents with their _id on a path will still be hidden from public.
https://www.sanity.io/docs/ids

Dec 30, 2020, 3:55 PM

