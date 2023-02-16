Help needed with building a nested category system in JavaScript

/ A function that returns only objects containing specified key/value pairs. // Not all validation rules are required for this component. // ! Be sure that your schema validation rules are concatenated `Rule.min(20).max(50)` and not passed as an array of rules `[Rule.min(20), Rule.max(50)]` function findByKeyValue(array: any, key: any, value: any) { var result = array.find(function (obj: any) { return obj[key] === value; }); return result || null; } export function CharacterCounterField(props: any) { // Assign our array for ease of use const rulesArray = props.schemaType.validation[0]._rules; // Get our min and max values from the validation rules const min = findByKeyValue(rulesArray, "flag", "min"); const max = findByKeyValue(rulesArray, "flag", "max"); // Set our colour based on the length of the value // @TODO Can this be logical query be improved? let myColour; max !== null && props.value?.length < max.constraint && min !== null && props.value?.length > min.constraint ? (myColour = "green") : (myColour = "red"); return ( <Stack space={3}> {!-- @TODO Customise TextInput for green bg and borders when in range --} {props.renderDefault(props)} <Text size={1} style={{ color: myColour, }} > Characters: {props.value?.length || 0}. </Text> </Stack> ); }